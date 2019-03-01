Filed Under:Fatal accident, Fatal collision, Head-on collision, Head-On Crash, John McLaren Park
Investigators at the scene of a fatal head-on collision in John McLaren Park in San Francisco. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person died in a head-on collision Friday evening in John McLaren Park in San Francisco, police said.

Firefighters and police responded at 7:05 p.m. to Mansell Street and Visitacion Avenue where a silver Chevrolet car and a Nissan car collided.

The driver of the Chevrolet died in the collision. The driver of the Nissan suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating the collision and asked anyone with information about it to call the Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

