Investigators at the scene of a fatal head-on collision in John McLaren Park in San Francisco. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person died in a head-on collision Friday evening in John McLaren Park in San Francisco, police said.

Firefighters and police responded at 7:05 p.m. to Mansell Street and Visitacion Avenue where a silver Chevrolet car and a Nissan car collided.

The driver of the Chevrolet died in the collision. The driver of the Nissan suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating the collision and asked anyone with information about it to call the Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.

