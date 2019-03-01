SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person died in a head-on collision Friday evening in John McLaren Park in San Francisco, police said.
Firefighters and police responded at 7:05 p.m. to Mansell Street and Visitacion Avenue where a silver Chevrolet car and a Nissan car collided.
The driver of the Chevrolet died in the collision. The driver of the Nissan suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police are investigating the collision and asked anyone with information about it to call the Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed