



(CBS SF) — Some Marin County residents may be eligible for disaster-related property tax relief in the wake of recent storms, the county’s Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk office said.

The Marin County Board of Supervisors ratified a state of emergency proclamation on Feb. 19 following the storms that began Dec. 10.

Under California law and a Marin County ordinance, some property owners or persons responsible for property taxes may be entitled to relief if they are without fault and their loss equals or exceeds $10,000.

The disaster-related emergency tax relief may be available for taxable property that includes residences, commercial buildings, boats, aircraft and business personal property locally assessed. It does not apply to business inventory or personal items such as household goods and furnishings.

The Marin County Assessor’s Office has been informing residents affected by the Sausalito mudslide on Feb. 14 about the calamity tax relief process. Owners and residents of 12 properties in the Sausalito area were sent calamity claim forms on Feb. 20, and other properties in Marin County also have been impacted by slides.

A form for relief and other information is available the Assessor’s website via marincounty.org. or at (415) 473-7215.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.