MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies who killed Chinedu Okobi in October will not face criminal charges, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Friday.

Okobi was killed after deputies said he was running in and out of traffic in the 1400 block of El Camino Real on Oct. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, he punched a deputy, and then deputies deployed a Taser.

Okobi’s sister, Ebele Okobi, Facebook’s public policy director for Africa, publicly accused the sheriff’s office of lying.

Wagstaffe posted video of the encounter on his website on Friday, including a letter to Sheriff Carlos Bolanos stating he found the sheriff’s use of force during the incident to be lawful.

Last month, Okobi’s relatives and several activists delivered a petition to the San Mateo County District Attorney, demanding that five deputies be charged in the man’s death.

The family’s attorney, John Burris, has planned a news conference in Oakland for Friday afternoon. Burris has said previously he will likely file a lawsuit in the case.

Comments
  1. Steve R Smith says:
    March 1, 2019 at 11:20 am

    The way I look at it Mr. Okobi messed up and now the relatives are just out for the money!

