OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Teachers with the Oakland Education Association took to the streets again on Friday as the ongoing strike moved into its seventh day.



Contract negotiations between the Oakland Unified School District and its teachers have been ongoing.



The Oakland Education Association reported Thursday 95 percent of Oakland educators remained on striking lines with parents and students.



Teachers are demanding pay raises, smaller class sizes and more student resources like counselors and nurses.



Picketing at all school sites is set to begin at 6:30 a.m., teachers, parents and students marching at Skyline High School plan to hold a news briefing at 7:30 a.m., and there is a teacher strike block party with food and music scheduled at 11:30 a.m. at Laurel Elementary School.



At 2 p.m. Oakland Education Association members and supporters plan to picket the Oakland Unified School District board meeting at La EsCuelita Elementary School.

Picketing will continue at all schools from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and at 5:30 p.m., the Oakland Education Association is planning a news briefing and bargaining update at the association’s offices.