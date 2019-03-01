GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) – As the flooded Russian River continues to recede following this week’s atmospheric river storm, crews are surveying the damage Friday.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the river at Guerneville was at 33.57 feet, slightly above the flood stage of 32 feet. On Wednesday night, the river crested above 45 feet, one of the highest crests on record and the highest the river has been in more than two decades.

The flooding has damaged an estimated 3,000 structures. Nearly 60 people have been rescued.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office tweeted pictures of debris in the evacuation zones, which included trees, boats and even a propane tank.

Tons of debris on roads in evacuation zones. Entire trees, tires, trash, even this propane tank. Cleanup crews have a lot of work to do. Photos from Guerneville. pic.twitter.com/6tJCY8f2CT — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) March 1, 2019

Officials hope to allow residents access to Guerneville around noon, with the general public allowed back in by Saturday morning.

