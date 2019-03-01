Oakland Strike:Latest on Oakland teachers strike, survival guide for parents and more
GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) – As the flooded Russian River continues to recede following this week’s atmospheric river storm, crews are surveying the damage Friday.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the river at Guerneville was at 33.57 feet, slightly above the flood stage of 32 feet. On Wednesday night, the river crested above 45 feet, one of the highest crests on record and the highest the river has been in more than two decades.

The flooding has damaged an estimated 3,000 structures. Nearly 60 people have been rescued.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office tweeted pictures of debris in the evacuation zones, which included trees, boats and even a propane tank.

Officials hope to allow residents access to Guerneville around noon, with the general public allowed back in by Saturday morning.

More details to come.

