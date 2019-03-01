SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The Mission High School community is mourning the deaths of three graduates killed in a single crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Emeryville as Eli, Sarah and Eva Villareal were racing from the East Bay to San Francisco to see their father in the hospital. All three were killed. Their younger brother, 17-year-old Aaron, a soccer player at Mission High School, was injured in the crash.

“It felt very somber today. The students that passed were beloved here. The family is beloved at Mission, legendary, really. There’s not student here who didn’t know at least one member of the family,” said Mission High principal Eric Guthertz.

On Saturday, Aaron Villareal’s soccer team will face off against Hilmar High School for the state title.

The deadly accident occurred where westbound I-80 curves from Emeryville into the Bay Bridge toll plaza area.

A minivan carrying the Villareal siblings veered to the right and slammed into a semi truck which its driver had parked on the shoulder of the freeway to get some sleep.