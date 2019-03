RICHMOND (KPIX) – A pair of the Bay Area’s most popular sea birds are back together again.

Rosie and Richmond are a mated pair of osprey.

According to the Golden Gate Audubon Society Rosie just returned from her winter migration to Central America and Richmond was waiting. Within three minutes of her arrival, he was there to greet her.

The lovebirds make their home on top of the historic Whirley Crane in the Richmond shipyard.

Last year, they successfully raised three chicks there.

NEST CAM: Watch Rosie and Richmond LIVE

They are both home, and the Audubon Society’s nest cam is up live 24 hours a day so birdwatchers can follow the happy couple through the hatching and the fledgling of this year’s brood.