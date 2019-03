MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — Mountain View police have made an arrest in a violent attack on a woman walking along the Stevens Creek Trail.

The suspect was identified by police as Michael Adonis.

The 29-year-old French national was fighting with his roommate when they were called to their home on Santa Clara Avenue, Friday night.

The home is not far from the trail where a woman was attacked on Monday.

She told police she was walking near Creekside Park when a man approached her. The man said his name was “Jerry” and tried to converse with the woman, but she refused to interact with him.

Then, he grabbed the woman and shoved her into bushes several feet off of the trail. She said she bit his hands as he repeatedly punched her in the face.

Eventually, two people walking nearby were able to chase him off.

Police said Adonis still had bite marks on his hands.

He is facing a multiple felony charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and kidnapping.