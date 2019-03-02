SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Days of heavy rains and flooding along the Russian River have caused an estimated $155 million in damage across Sonoma County, officials said Saturday.

Properties affected include 1,900 homes — 1,760 with major damage — and 578 businesses, according to county estimates.

“This is a heartbreaking time for our community,” said Fifth District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district was hit hardest by the flooding. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we all work together to help our community recover. We’ve done it before and we can do it again.”

Once the floodwaters receded Friday, county staff began conducting damage assessments on the estimated 2,600 properties inundated by flooding.

Emergency crews and elected officials also flew over the area, documenting the flooded area.

Initial assessments estimate $155 million in damages countywide, according to a news release from the county on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors made a local emergency proclamation and requested assistance from the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared a State of Emergency, which allows for state funds and resources to help the flooded and damaged communities recover and repair damaged infrastructure.

The river reached its crest Wednesday night at 45.4 feet. Flood stage is 32 feet at the Guerneville Bridge.

Current emergency information is available at http://socoemergency.org

