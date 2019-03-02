  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Armed Suspect, Central Marin Police Authority, Crime, Police Standoff, San Anselmo, Shelter in place
Police activity in San Anselmo, March 2, 2019. (CBS)

SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) — Crisis negotiators and police were at a San Anselmo home where an armed suspect was believed to be holed up, according to an alert Saturday afternoon from the Central Marin Police Authority.

Police responded to a report of shots possibly fired at the home, located at 46 Grove Hill Ave. A shelter in place for the area was issued about 12:20 p.m.

Someone who knows the suspect fled the house and is safe, according to police. The suspect, whose name has not been released, is believed to be alone in the home.

No injuries had been reported as of 2:30 p.m.

The residents of about 15 homes on Grove Hill South were instructed to shelter in place and an evacuation plan was being developed, according to police.

