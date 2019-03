HUMBOLDT (KPIX) – A massive search is underway in Humboldt county for two young sisters who wandered away from their home.

Leia and Caroline Carrico, ages 8 and 5, were last seen at about 2:30 Friday afternoon outside their house, located on the 3000 block of Twin Trees Road, in the town of Benbow.

They are believed to have walked into a heavily wooded area with steep terrain.



The older girl has a large freckle on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded long sleeve shirt and purple rain boots. Her little sister has blonde hair with bright purple streaks. She was last seen wearing a maroon rain jacket with white horses, blue jeans and pink boots.

Ten agencies were involved in the search, including State Parks, United States Coast Guard, CAL FIRE and the National Guard.