CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) — A woman was killed and two other people suffered major injuries Sunday morning when their SUV veered off U.S. Highway 101 south of Cloverdale and crashed into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Officer David deRutte said that at about 8:25 a.m. Sunday, a 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 47-year-old man from Talmage, in Mendocino County, was headed north on 101 near Asti Road, about two miles south of Cloverdale in unincorporated Sonoma County, when the van veered off the right side of the freeway, down a wooded embankment and into a tree.

The woman who died was in the front passenger seat of the Pilot, deRutte said. Her age and city of residence was not immediately available.

The driver and a 12-year-old boy in the back seat suffered serious injuries, deRutte said, and were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment. A 67-year-old woman sitting in the back seat suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control, deRutte said, but more information about the accident’s cause is expected as the CHP investigation continues.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.