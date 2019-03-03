



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The family of a young woman who died in a San Francisco cliff collapse remembered her as their “sunshine.” They’re experiencing tremendous grief, but they are comforted by their faith and knowing that she died at her known “happy place.”

Dave Scarlet of Visalia, the father of Kyra Sunshine Scarlet, said she is the middle child of five children. Originally from Utah, Kyra moved to the Bay Area for a job a few years ago and fell in love with the area.

Days after the landslide, Dave said he visited the site where his daughter was last seen alive.

“The beauty offset the stark reality, so when we turned our back and looked out onto the ocean, the sun was streaming down. There was a stream of light, kind of circle of light, on the ocean. Quite frankly, it was wrong place and wrong time. God wanted her home and that was his way of taking her,” he said.

Dave said his 22-year-old daughter loved the outdoors, specifically the ocean. The Kaysville, Utah native was aspiring to be an accountant.

Dave said her bright smile and glowing blue eyes lit up the room–it was easy to come up with her middle name.

“She just was a light in our life when she was born. I think she is our sunshine,” he recalled.

Dave was at his home in Visalia when his wife called about Kyra being trapped in a massive landslide at Fort Funston.

They immediately drove up to San Francisco and other family members from Washington State and Utah also rushed out, hoping for a miracle. But the intense rescue mission quickly turned into a recovery mission as crews worked into the night of February 22nd.

“Obviously, we wanted to hold out some hope. I think we are somewhat comforted both by our faith and by the fact that I think it was very quick,” said Dave.

As the family prepares for a memorial to celebrate the young woman’s life, crews still have not been able to recover Kyra’s body. While it would provide some closure, Dave says he’s pretty sure she was swept away into the ocean on the first night.

Kyra’s friend and her dog were rescued and both are doing well. Her dog Iris is back in Visalia and formed a bond with Kyra’s youngest sister. The services will be in Utah at the end of the week.