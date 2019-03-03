SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Police in San Jose spent Sunday gathering clues in a murder mystery of a 59-year-old woman who was found dead in her bedroom last Thursday after not showing up for work.

A small army of officers and detectives descended onto Knollfield Way, where they were beating the bushes in search of clues leading to a suspected murderer.

Police canvassed the neighborhood for surveillance video and other evidence. They honed in on a trash can and officers immediately bagged a light gray/grayish-green long sleeve sweater as evidence.

“It looked like it could’ve been stained. It could’ve been water. It was the type of material where if it got wet, it’d look a little darker,” said Laundo Williams, a neighbor in the area.

While the killer is still at large, police increased patrol presence around the neighborhood, which made neighbors feel better, though still unnerved.

The victim was Bambi Larson. At first, police ruled Larson’s death as suspicious, but the next day, they said the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Neighbors said various cameras showed a suspicious man walking around the neighborhood around 4:30 a.m., who was constantly looking over his shoulder on the day Larson’s body was discovered.

“I’m just glad they’re coming to thoroughly check the area out and we’ll see what they can find. I’d love to see this guy get caught,” said neigbor Dan Washer. Washer said Larson often hosted gatherings at her house and they often walked their dogs together around the block.

“She was well loved by all the neighbors. She was a sweet person,” he said.

According to her LinkedIn page, Larson was a manager at a local biotech firm. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, knew Larson for 20 years and said she was a gentle soul.

“Hard to believe she’s not here with us now. Lost a lovely neighbor and friend. And the whole neighborhood is in shock. Our hearts go out to the families. I just can’t stop thinking about them.”