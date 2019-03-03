EUREKA (AP) — Authorities say two young sisters missing from their Northern California home for since Friday have been found alive.

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal says 8-year-old Leia Carrico and 5-year-old Caroline Carrico were found “safe and sound” Sunday morning.

He says the girls were uninjured and “in good spirits.” He called their recovery “an absolute miracle.”

The sisters had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday outside their home in Benbow, a small community about 200 miles northwest of Sacramento.

The girls went missing less than an hour after their mother told them they couldn’t go out for a walk, Sheriff Honsal said.

More than 100 police and rescue personnel were searching for them, including the National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard. They used helicopters and tracking dogs.

