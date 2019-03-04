



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer has taken a leave of absence from the team, following a physical altercation involving his wife that was caught on video last week.

“Mr. Baer has acknowledged his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again,” the team’s Board of Directors said in a statement released Monday morning. “He has also requested, and the Board has accepted, his request to take personal time away from the Giants beginning today.”

Official statement from the Board of Directors. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/07IL5jDL9W — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) March 4, 2019

During Baer’s absence, the Giants executive team has been asked to manage the club’s day-to-day operations.

Last Friday, Baer was seen in a confrontation with his wife that resulted in her falling out of a chair and onto the ground at a plaza in Hayes Valley.

Video recorded by an eyewitness and posted by TMZ Sports shows forcibly grabbing something from the hand of his wife, Pam, as she tumbles to the ground and screams. It then shows others in the park yelling back and forth. Baer appears to yell, “Stop, Pam. Stop.”

Major League Baseball is investigating the incident, and the team said it is “cooperating fully” in the investigation.