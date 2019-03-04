A bird steals a bag of food from a homeless man while he sleeps in front of City Hall in San Francisco, California. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new 200-bed homeless shelter along the San Francisco waterfront could open its doors by the end of the summer, according to city officials.

The shelter is part of Mayor London Breed’s plan to add 1,000 new beds for the homeless by 2020, with half of those built by the summer, according to the mayor’s office.

The city has added 212 new beds since the mayor’s plan was announced in October.

“The waterfront has a number of challenges around homelessness, and by bringing this SAFE Navigation Center to the area, we can work to address these challenges and get our unsheltered residents on a path to housing and stability,” Breed said in a news release.

The new center is proposed on what is now a parking lot across the Embarcadero from Piers 30 to 32 in the city’s South Beach neighborhood.

The city has proposed that the center remain at that location for four years “while the Port works with the community on the long-term development of this site,” according to the mayor’s office.

The San Francisco Port Commission will hold a hearing to discuss the proposal on March 12 and, in cooperation with the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, will host community meetings on the proposal.

The Port Commission will then vote on the plan at its April 23 meeting, according to port spokesman Randy Quezada.

The SAFE Navigation Center is intended to provide temporary shelter and services and will incorporate the “best practices” from existing navigation centers, including allowing people to bring their partners, pets and belongings into the shelter.

The cost of construction and operation of the center will come from the Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund, a source of city funding usually reserved for education unless, as is the case for San Francisco, the fund has a surplus. The surplus funds can be spent on other city projects and services.