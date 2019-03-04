RICHMOND (CBS SF) — There are unconfirmed reports on social media of Richmond police investigating a possible shooting at Hilltop Mall Monday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., multiple posts on Twitter and Facebook indicated that the mall had been locked down with multiple police units at the location near Hilltop Lake Park. So far, Richmond police have not confirmed any activity.

At least one employee at KPIX has heard from friends who are at the Richmond mall that the is police activity and the shopping center is locked down.

KPIX is sending Chopper 5 to the scene and will report on any new developments as they become available.