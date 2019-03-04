RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond police confirmed they are investigating a possible shooting at Hilltop Mall Monday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., multiple posts on Twitter and Facebook indicated that the mall had been locked down with multiple police units at the location near Hilltop Lake Park.

Don’t go to Hilltop mall. Lockdown right now. I’m stuck inside 24 — alexjohnb (@ALEXJ0HNG00D) March 5, 2019

Now: Richmond Police currently working a possible shooting at Hilltop mall. #RichmondCa — Christian W. Wimmer (@cwimmer77) March 5, 2019

Sources who are at the Richmond mall said that workers at the 24 Hour Fitness gym reported there being an active shooter and that the gym’s exits were locked from the inside.

Footage shot by Chopper 5 showed at least four police units at the mall.

Richmond police confirmed that a shot was fired inside Hilltop mall at about 5:48 p.m., according to a witness.

Police also said they have an injured individual at the hospital and are currently investigating whether the injury was self inflicted or if the victim was shot by another person.

Richmond police said that while the lockdown at the mall had been lifted, it would be closed for the rest of the night as officer investigate the incident.

