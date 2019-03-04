



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Just days after announcing it has received approval from the federal government, Southwest Airlines is now offering flights from two Bay Area airports to Hawaii to the public.

The airline announced Monday that it will begin service from Oakland International Airport to Honolulu on March 17th and service to Maui on April 7th.

From Mineta San Jose International Airport, service to Honolulu will begin on May 5th, while service to Maui will begin on May 26th.

Connecting service from the Bay Area to the Big Island will begin on May 12th.

Southwest promoted its new service by offering tickets as low as $49 one way from the Bay Area to Hawaii. Travelers would need to purchase their tickets by Tuesday and must travel before June 19th.

The low-fare carrier’s announcement sent shares of competitor Hawaiian Airlines reeling. Hawaiian’s stock dropped by 10 percent in trading Monday.

Additional service from Sacramento and San Diego airports, along with service to the island of Kauai will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last week, the airline said it received certification from the Federal Aviation Administration for its ability to operate long, over-water flights. The certification was reportedly delayed by the 35-day partial government shutdown.