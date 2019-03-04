OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland students walked out of classes and jammed into a boisterous school board meeting Monday, chanting “hey, hey, budget cuts have to go” and demanding that program cuts and school closings not be used to fund the raises given in a new teachers contract.

A strike by Oakland teachers officially ended Sunday when the new contract was ratified by 64 percent of the district’s more than 3,000 teachers. The new deal includes an 11 percent pay raise for teachers over three years, a one-time 3-percent bonus and class size reductions

Now, district officials must determine how to fund the contract. Among the options are staff layoffs, consolidating schools and cutting back some programs.

“When you’re talking about the structural deficit that we as a district have, we could cut everybody at the top. Everybody. And we still wouldn’t be able to cover our structural deficit,” said Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki. “So a lot more has to happen.”

The crowd was boisterous inside the jammed packed auditorium, cheering speakers and jeering and booing district officials.

“We are going to collectively have the meeting here, but if the meeting gets rowdy and we are unable to continue the meeting, we will recess,” warned School board president Aimee Eng.

One by one students walked up to the microphone to emotionally plead with the board not to make deep cuts at their schools.

“We are out here fighting for every student in Oakland,” a senior at Oakland Tech told the board. “With that said our battle is not done. Our battle is nowhere near done.”

Hours earlier, teachers who had been on the picket line since walking out on strike on Feb. 21st welcomed students back to their classrooms. Among them was first grade teacher Bob Creek at La Escuelita Elementary School.

“I didn’t sign up to be on strike, that’s not why I’m teaching,” Creek told KPIX 5. “But it is absolutely necessary if we’re going to get more support for public education, more support for the teachers.”

But Creek, like others, said the fight now will move to keeping the resources necessary to do his job in place.

“I feel very strongly that we have underinvested in education for decades,” he said. “And this one contract does not rectify that; it’s a good start, but it is just a start.”