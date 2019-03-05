  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Foodie Chap, Liam Mayclem

KCBS Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem stopped by to tell Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about his newest venture, a restaurant called Noe’s Cantina, in San Francisco.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s