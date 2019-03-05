LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — A Los Altos man was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography last week, police said Tuesday.

Police received reports about the suspect, Jeffrey Rowland, in January from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The “cybertips” alleged Rowland had child pornography in his possession.

Mountain View and Los Altos police investigated the claims, and Los Altos police served a search warrant at his house last Wednesday.

Police said they located and seized child pornography, but did not specify the extent of the evidence. Rowland was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Jeffrey at (650) 947-2770.

