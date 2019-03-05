Filed Under:Livermore High School, Stabbing, student stabbed

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A confrontation between two high school students in Livermore resulted in one of them getting stabbed, according to police.

The incident happened inside a classroom between two male students at Livermore High School at 600 Maple St. Tuesday at around 3 p.m.

Livermore police said officers were on the scene within minutes and took the juvenile suspect into custody. The student who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with injuries that are non-life threatening.

Police said the school was not placed on lockdown as there was no threat to any other students or staff on campus and it appeared to be an isolated incident.

