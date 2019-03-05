



FREMONT (CBS SF) — In California’s elite electric car-buying crowd, Tesla’s Model 3 is number one, outselling any other zero-emissions vehicle over the past few years.

New data from the California New Car Dealers Association shows that of the more than 92,000 electric cars registered in the state, more than half, 51,293, in fact, were new Tesla Model 3s. And that number is more than the entire number of electric cars registered the year before.

The CNCDA credits Tesla’s charging stations, convenience, range and affordability.

“We are pleased to see that consumers are increasingly choosing the option of zero-emission vehicles,” Ted Nicholas, CNCDA’s chairperson, said in a statement.

Despite their growing numbers, only one out of 20 cars registered in California last year, was electric, according to the CNCDA. In 2018, the state registered more than 1.6 million gas-powered vehicles.

Until now, the base model started at $42,900, but last week, Tesla unveiled a new Model 3 with a base sticker price of $35,000.