NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — Warriors Gaming, a professional e-sports team operated by the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, has drafted the first woman to be a professional gamer in the NBA 2K League.

Chiquita Evans is a former college and semipro basketball player who began playing the video game competitively when her career was derailed by injuries.

She was selected in the fourth and final round of Tuesday night’s draft at Barclays Center by Warriors Gaming.

Evans will earn $33,000 to $37,000 per season as one of the league’s 126 pro players. She was most recently a trainer at a Planet Fitness in Louisville, Kentucky, but no more. “It changes everything,” she said.

Word of her selection traveled fast. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about it prior to a game against Boston and said, “That’s really cool that she’s passionate and inspired and broke a barrier.”

