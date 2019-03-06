



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — San Jose police are continuing their investigation into the murder of 59-year-old Bambi Larson last week, saying evidence may point to a crime of passion.

The coroner’s office said Larson died from “sharp force injuries to the neck and torso,” which is consistent with reports of a bloody crime scene.

Howard Jordan, retired Oakland Police Chief and KPIX 5 Police Expert, said that cuts to the neck indicate that the killer likely had strong feelings toward the victim.

“I would surmise that this looks like a crime of passion. Whoever the suspect is really intended on harming this person and wanted to take out a lot of aggression on them to commit this crime,” said Howard.

A small memorial of flowers and paintings continues to grow at the crime scene, Larson’s home. Neighbors told KPIX 5 they are baffled at how anyone would want to harm a person they considered a “gentle soul.”

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were back at Larson’s home on Wednesday. Neighbors said they’ve been back at the scene every day since Larson’s body was discovered last Thursday inside her bedroom after she failed to show up for work.

Police have told Larson’s family not to speak to media, but KPIX 5 reached one relative by phone.

“We’re hanging in there, waiting for the results of the tests. SJPD have not yet identified or arrested any suspects,” said the family member.

Neighbors said they’re frustrated at the lack of information, and with the suspect still out there, they want to know: is the public in danger at this point?

San Jose Police answered this question by saying that there is no motive in this case just yet and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.