SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Students and staff at San Bruno’s Portola Elementary School are safe after a suspicious substance that was sent to the school with a threatening letter was determined to be non-toxic, according to police.

At around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, San Bruno police and fire units responded to a report that a letter opened by a staff member at Portola Elementary at 300 Amador Avenue contained a threatening message and what police described as a “suspicious substance.”

The staff member, who was in a classroom with several students, immediately moved the students to a nearby classroom for safety. Police and fire personnel arrived and isolated the suspicious substance.

The staff member and students exposed to the substance were assessed and it was determined that they were showing no ill effects from the exposure. Despite that, authorities proceeded with caution and treated the incident as a legitimate hazardous materials situation to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

Hazmat crews analyzed the substance on the scene and determined it to be non-hazardous. School staff then dismissed class and reunited students with their parents at about 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Despite the substance being determined to be safe, police are continuing their investigation into the criminal threat.

Police aim to pursue criminal charges in the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the department by phone at 650-616-7100 or email via the SBPDtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov email address.