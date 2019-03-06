



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — According to a cache of documents released by the city of Oakland, at least one investigator was not convinced that the shooting of Joshua Pawlik by Oakland police officers in 2018 was justified.

Police officers found Pawlik passed out between two houses in North Oakland on March 11, 2018 with a gun in his right hand. When he roused and began moving, officers shouted commands at him before opening fire and killing him.

The four officers who shot Pawlik claimed that he raised his arm and hand off the ground and pointed his gun directly at officers.

The documents, released under SB 1421, include a report by the Oakland Police Department’s Executive Force Review Board (EFRB), an analysis of the shooting by Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick and an analysis by the police department’s independent monitor, Robert Warshaw.

The EFRB report concluded that “all the uses of force during this incident were reasonable.”

Chief Anne Kirkpatrick agreed with those findings in her addendum: “The lethal force used in this case was ‘within law and policy” because there was ‘an immediate threat.'”

But Warshaw, the Oakland Police Department’s independent monitor, found that “there was no information that Mr. Pawlik was an immediate threat to anyone or had harmed anyone at that point.”

“There were no citizens in immediate danger,” he wrote.

Henry Gage III of the Coalition for Police Accountability told KPIX 5 he was in the process of reviewing the documents.

“It’s fairly disturbing, the degree to which those two addendums conflict on whether or not this use of force was reasonable,” said Gage. “If the police department can’t disarm unconscious suspects, without killing them, that’s completely unacceptable.”

Gage said he plans to lobby Oakland’s police commission to take action on the issue.

The investigation into the incident is not complete; the Community Police Review Agency is still investigating.

A statement from the city said, “The City will continue releasing records related to the report, investigation, and findings of this incident on a rolling basis as they are reviewed and redacted in accordance with the law.”