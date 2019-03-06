



LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

In a video posted online Wednesday, the 78-year-old said he was announcing his illness directly to “Jeopardy!” fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being “open and transparent.”

Trebek said he recognizes the prognosis for advanced pancreatic cancer is not encouraging. But he said he intended to fight it and keep working.

