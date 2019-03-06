SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A “major medical emergency” prompted the closure of BART’s Powell Street station in San Francisco on Wednesday morning for just under 20 minutes, according to the transit agency.

The emergency was reported shortly before 11:20 a.m. Trains are going through the station without stopping, and are single-tracking between the Embarcadero and 24th Street Mission stations, BART officials said.

Powell Street Station is being closed due to major medical emergency. Trains are running through the station with single tracking between Embarcadero and 24th St. Muni is providing mutual aid and a bus bridge has been requested. https://t.co/DK1ZZ7kH6i — SFBART (@SFBART) March 6, 2019

BART officials said there was a preliminary report of a person on the tracks.

Trains were going through the station without stopping while emergency crews responded, but normal service resumed about 20 minutes later after authorities learned there had been someone in the trackway but they weren’t seriously hurt, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.

HeadsUp: #MuniMetro will provide free transfers to @SFBART riders between Civic Center and Embarcadero stations. https://t.co/kXN68skXvk — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 6, 2019

At about 11:38 a.m., BART officials said the situation had been resolved. Riders were advised to expect 15 to 20 minute delays traveling through San Francisco.