PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A man who Petaluma police described as a “prolific identity thief” has been arrested after officers found him passed out behind his vehicle at a gas station.

The arrest of 47-year-old Pittsburg resident Jaime Domingo Flores happened after an officer noticed an Acura without license plates parked at a gas pump at a gas station in the 800 block of East Washington Street shortly after 9:50 p.m. Sunday.

The officer suspected it could possibly be stolen and watched it remain at the pump for more than 30 minutes. The officer then found Flores passed out in the vehicle with drug paraphernalia on the console. The vehicle’s transmission was in drive but Flores’ foot was on the brake, police said.

The officer was able to wake up Flores, who admitted to using drugs. A search of the vehicle found “shaved” keys used to steal vehicles, as well as burglary tools, a replica pistol, various handbags and purses containing people’s identifying information, and mail from outside Sonoma County, according to police.

None of the items in the bags were in Flores’ name, and a computer and printer were also found that appear to have digital evidence of identity theft, police said.

Flores has an extensive criminal history that includes identity theft and forgery. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and burglary tools, according to police.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.