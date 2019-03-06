



RICHMOND (CBS SF) — School will resume on Thursday at Richmond High School and operate on a modified schedule, according to the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

Classes were canceled for a day-and-a-half at the school due to a power outage apparently caused by faulty or damaged school equipment. School will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m. with one lunch period beginning at 12:35 p.m.

When it became clear Tuesday that the power would not be coming back on any time soon, the district canceled classes and sent students home. A separate power outage Tuesday night affected about 3,025 customers in the surrounding neighborhood, according to PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

Power in the area did not get restored until around 10 p.m.

“It’s my understanding that power in the area came back on in the evening,” district spokesman Marcus Walton said.

But the lights were never restored on campus.When school officials learned that power wouldn’t be restored to campus by Wednesday morning, they sent out a notice to families that students should stay home.

School district officials said the problem has been identified and repair personnel will be working through the night to complete repairs by early Thursday morning.

Sarkissian said that it’s unclear what caused the outage in the surrounding neighborhood, but the campus outage wasn’t related to PG&E equipment.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.