  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Caltrans, Interstate 580, Richmond, Richmond San Rafael Bridge, San Rafael


RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Due to inclement weather, Caltrans has indefinitely postponed repair work on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, where chunks of concrete started falling onto vehicles on the eastbound lower deck last month.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Caltrans spokesman Jeff Weiss said that work will resume as soon as an extended period of dry weather is in the forecast.

That will be at least eight to 10 days, however, and possibly longer, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Rick Canepa said Tuesday evening that Bay Area residents can expect cool, showery weather off-and-on for at least the next week and a half.

“There’ll be some dry breaks, but just a few days between systems at most,” Canepa said.

The bridge was temporarily closed Feb. 7 after chunks of concrete started falling onto the lower deck, prompting major traffic delays and forcing commuters to reroute through San Francisco or wine country.

Chopper 5 over the closure of eastbound Interstate 580 at the lower deck of the Richmond - San Rafael Bridge, February 7, 2019. (CBS)

Chopper 5 over the closure of eastbound Interstate 580 at the lower deck of the Richmond – San Rafael Bridge, February 7, 2019. (CBS)

Investigators later determined that an expansion joint, which allows the bridge to expand or contract with rising or cooling temperatures, had failed.

There was no indication that the joint was ready to fail when inspected in August, however, according to Caltrans.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s