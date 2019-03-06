



RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Due to inclement weather, Caltrans has indefinitely postponed repair work on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, where chunks of concrete started falling onto vehicles on the eastbound lower deck last month.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Caltrans spokesman Jeff Weiss said that work will resume as soon as an extended period of dry weather is in the forecast.

That will be at least eight to 10 days, however, and possibly longer, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Rick Canepa said Tuesday evening that Bay Area residents can expect cool, showery weather off-and-on for at least the next week and a half.

“There’ll be some dry breaks, but just a few days between systems at most,” Canepa said.

The bridge was temporarily closed Feb. 7 after chunks of concrete started falling onto the lower deck, prompting major traffic delays and forcing commuters to reroute through San Francisco or wine country.

Investigators later determined that an expansion joint, which allows the bridge to expand or contract with rising or cooling temperatures, had failed.

There was no indication that the joint was ready to fail when inspected in August, however, according to Caltrans.

