SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating the scene of a heartbreaking murder-suicide involving a mother and her two young children Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a report of a suicide on the 5300 block of Dent Avenue in San Jose.

Officers arrived to find an adult female and two young children dead inside an apartment. Homicide detectives arrived at the scene and were in the process of collecting evidence.

While officers only would confirm the death of a woman and two children, a police source told KPIX reporter Maria Medina the woman was the mother of the two children and that it appeared she had hung herself after killing her kids.

Neighbors told KPIX that the two children live in the apartment with their parents. They said the father had been away for several days and returned home Wednesday afternoon to find the bodies. The father went outside screaming for help and grabbed the first person he could find.

“I was asking what was going on and that’s when he ended up telling me that his kids were dead and the wife was hanged, I don’ know, in the bathroom? So when he told me that, that’s when I decided to run out” said neighbor Wendy Vejar

A next door neighbor of the family said he called police after hearing screams from children that he described as “horrifying.”

Neighbors also said that the mother was the only one of the couple who was working, but had lost her job at a nail salon several months ago and had not worked since.

San Jose police said they would provide additional details as they became available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant T.J. Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.