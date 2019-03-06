OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Hours after suffering the worst home loss of the Steve Kerr era, the Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday they have re-signed veteran center Andrew Bogut who recently completed a MVP season in Australia’s National Basketball League.

The 34-year-old concluded the NBL season averaging 11.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 blocks in 30 games. He earned not only league MVP honors but was also named the NBL Defensive Player of the Year.

The signing brings Bogut back to the team that he helped lead to an NBA title in 2014-2015 and an NBA record 73 wins in the 2015-2016 season.

As per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not released.

Golden State has had an open roster spot all season and with Damian Jones lost for the season with a torn left pectoral muscle decided to add more depth at center.

Bogut — who was traded to Dallas to allow cap space for the Warriors to sign Kevin Durant — will team up with DeMarcus Cousins to give Golden State a potent tandem in the middle.

He appeared in 23 games for the Lakers last season and made five starts — averaging 1.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 9.4 minutes.

On Tuesday, reporters asked Steph Curry at the team’s shootaround about the possibility of Bogut rejoining the team.

“It’s so exciting, weird … a blast from the past — all that combined,” Curry told reporters. “He’s a guy that we have a lot experience with. He knows our system. He knows how we do things around here.”

When asked what Bogut would add to a lineup that already includes five former All-Stars, Curry replied: “He brings toughness, a high IQ, rim protection and just a physical toughness that is kind of hard to find.”

The Warriors currently lead the Western Conference with a 44-20 overall record.