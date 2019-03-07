OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday were searching for a masked armed robbery suspect who stormed into a café and stole ten laptops from customers.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Oakland police dispatch received reports of an armed robbery at the World Ground Café on the 3700 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

The male suspect brandished a gun when he entered the business and wore a bandana to cover his face. Witnesses also said he was wearing an orange vest. The suspect took ten laptops from customers in the café before fleeing the scene.

Off-camera, witnesses said one man came into the cafe and cased it. He even ordered a cup of coffee, but never drank it.

Then the armed suspect entered.

One of World Ground’s employees hopped a back fence and pounded on the backdoor of a neighboring business as they tried to get away.

World Grounds workers taped a sign on the front door saying the café was closed early for the day. Oakland police have been on the scene investigating since the robbery happened.

Authorities had no additional details about the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to the armed robbery to get in touch with officers.