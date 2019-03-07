  • KPIX 5On Air

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Richmond High School will be closed Thursday after plans to finish repairs to faulty equipment overnight and reopen the school ran into complications, a school district spokesman said.

Power is still out at the school at 1250 23rd St. after an outage initially reported Tuesday that caused school to close early and remain closed on Wednesday, according to the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

District officials planned to make overnight repairs and open the school on a modified schedule starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, but because of the complications in the overnight repairs, the school will remain closed through all of Thursday, district spokesman Marcus Walton said.

A generator is en route to the school to help provide temporary power, but it was not going to arrive and be installed in time for classes to start, Walton said.

The goal is for school to reopen on Friday, according to the district.

A separate power outage Tuesday affected about 3,025 customers in the surrounding neighborhood, according to PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian.  Power in the area did not get restored until around 10 p.m., but power never came back on at the campus.

Sarkissian said that it’s unclear what caused the outage in the surrounding neighborhood, but the campus outage wasn’t related to PG&E equipment.

