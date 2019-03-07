SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police were seeking two female suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a bus driver Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks neighborhood, police said.

The incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. near the corner of Burnett Avenue and Parkridge Drive, police said.

Paul Rose, spokesman for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, said the victim was driving a 37-Corbett bus when she confronted the suspects over not paying bus fare.

An argument ensued, police said, and escalated when the suspects began hitting the bus driver multiple times. Then they took the driver’s backpack, containing her cellphone and a tablet inside, and fled.

The attack was captured by surveillance cameras on board the bus, and police are reviewing the footage. “We have 10 to 12 cameras abroad every vehicle that provide different angles for viewing,” said Rose.

The two female suspects were described as being 18 years old.

The driver, 31, was not hospitalized as a result of the attack. She has been on the job since 2016.

“I’m surprised that it’s on this run because this is one of our community lines,” said Muni operator Dennis Cruz. “It’s mostly locals.”

The SFMTA says assaults on Muni operators have declined by 33 percent since 2015 when some 770 cases were reported. There were 675 reports in 2016, 575 in 2017 and 522 cases last year.

“Those are only the cases that get reported,” said Muni operator and union leader Roger Marenco. ” I know operators on a daily basis that get harassed, threatened, intimidated, bullied, assaulted who don’t report it because of fear of retaliation.”

Police have not released any surveillance video of the attack. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444.

