



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Assessor’s Office is advising owners of business property, structures and land that sustained more than $10,000 damage in last week’s storm and flooding to file a Calamity Damage Reassessment Form for property tax relief.

The form must be filed within 12 months of the flood event, but property owners might want to wait until they have information from their insurance provider or have contractors’ bids for the repair work, County Assessor Deva Proto said.

The assessor’s office will reassess property and supplemental adjustments will be processed retroactively and sent to property owners in the fall.

Property owners still have to pay the second property tax installment for 2018-2019 that is due by 5 p.m. April 2 to avoid penalties. The assessor’s office will begin processing the calamity reassessments in late summer. Prorated tax refunds, if applicable, will be issued around 30 days after the reassessments are completed.

Property owners who have relocated due to the flooding should inform the assessor’s office of their new address and fill out a Change in Mailing Address form and send it to the office. Property owners can call the assessor’s office at (707) 565-1888 to make sure their current address is on file.

Copies of the forms are available at http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar-of-Voters/.

