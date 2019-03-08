



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – On Thursday, organizers behind the annual Clusterfest announced the line-up for the third edition of the comedy festival held at San Francisco’s Civic Center in June, including big-name acts like comics John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt and Issa Rae, iconic hip-hop group the Roots and more.

The latest version of the comedy and music festival presented by Comedy Central, Bonnaroo founders Superfly and local concert promoters Another Planet Entertainment will be taking over the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza in front of City Hall with a variety of comedians, live versions of popular Comedy Central shows like Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle and Comedy Bang Bang with Scott Aukerman and music acts on multiple stages on June 21-23.

In addition to the above mentioned acts, other announced performers include such established stars as Brooklyn Nine Nine‘s Chelsea Peretti, SNL cast member Leslie Jones, Broad City co-creator Ilana Glazer, legendary ’80s comic Sinbad and notable stand-ups like Tig Notaro, Anthony Jeselnik, Todd Barry, Whitney Cummings Rory Scovel and Sheng Wang. Musical guests will range from comedic acts like Craig Robinson & the Nasty Delicious, Mac Sabbath and Dan Finnerty & the Dan Band to acclaimed indie rocker Courtney Barnett. New Orleans bounce pioneer reality television star Big Freedia and mash-up dance DJ Girltalk.

The first two editions of the festival drew thousands of comedy fans who enjoyed the live entertainment as well as immersive environments from South Park, the startling accurate recreation of Paddy’s Pub from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and The Daily Show’s Donald Trump Presidential Twitter Library. The festival will also team with SF Sketchfest

More acts will be announced closer to the festival dates. Three-day general admission, VIP and Platinum tickets to Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest are scheduled to go on sale Monday, March 11th, at 10 a.m. Single day tickets will be available Friday, March 15th, at 10 a.m. More information links to purchase general admission and VIP tickets are available on the Clusterfest website.