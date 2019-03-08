SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A female cyclist was struck and killed during the morning commute Friday in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, authorities said.

San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White said 911 calls came in around 8:20 a.m. reporting a collision between a white truck and a female bicyclist in the area of of Sixth and Howard streets.

Arriving officers found a white truck at the scene and the rider down near the intersection. They attempted to give medical aid to the woman but she was declared dead at the scene.

The truck driver was at the scene and cooperating with officers.

Details about the victim’s name and age were not immediately available. Road in the area were closed off until further notice while officers investigate.