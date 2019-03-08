  • KPIX 5On Air

(KPIX 5) — On Wednesday, “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek announced to fans and the public how he is battling late stage pancreatic cancer.

KPIX 5 spoke to one of the nation’s leading pancreatic cancer specialists. Dr. Andrew Ko from University of California, San Francisco is a specialist in colorectal and gastrointestinal cancer with a particular focus on pancreatic cancer.  Listen to him discuss why it can be so deadly, treatment and new tools on the horizon, why he is optimistic, and a recommendation that we can all take to heart.

More information on pancreatic cancer:

https://www.pancan.org/facing-pancreatic-cancer/about-pancreatic-cancer/what-is-pancreatic-cancer/

