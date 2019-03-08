By Hoodline

A sleek new hotel restaurant and bar has opened its doors in SoMa. Called Commons Club, the fresh arrival is located at 250 Fourth St. (between Howard and Folsom streets), on the ground floor of the brand-new, 200-room Virgin Hotel.

Commons Club is the first of three eateries planned for the hotel. According to Eater SF, an on-site coffee shop, Funny Library, will open there later this month, serving snacks, baked goods and coffee from roaster Laughing Man (co-owned by actor Hugh Jackman). A rooftop bar, Everdene, will also debut later this year.

In the meantime, Commons Club is serving up “modern Californian” cuisine from chef Adrian Garcia, an alum of Quince and Benu. Daytime eats include a “Full English” breakfast with country ham, baked beans and a Chino Farm egg; an albacore tartare tostada with avocado, caper and preserved lemon; or the Uncommon Burger, with oven-dried tomato, bacon jam and aged white cheddar. (View the full menu here.)

On the dinner menu, anticipate dishes like caviar bites with brioche, cauliflower and Meyer lemon; tortelloni with wild mushrooms and Swiss chard; and a New York strip steak served over potato puree and spring onions.

The new restaurant has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Bianca G., who reviewed the new spot on February 24, wrote, “What an incredible surprise coming here for dinner and having a phenomenal evening! Foodies, if you love Quince, then expect the same level of awesomeness on the plates, because executive chef Adrian Garcia is in the house.”

“Sitting at the private room, surrounded by friends by the fireplace, feels like home,” added Yelper Paul V. “Classy, hot bar.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Commons Club’s restaurant is open from 7–10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5:30–9 p.m. daily, and its bar hours are 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.