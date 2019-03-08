



CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Prosecutors have filed murder charges against a suspect who they say carjacked and then shot and killed a man in the El Sobrante area of unincorporated Contra Costa County in January.

Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies were called to a reported shooting at Jasmine Court and Jasmine Way shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Deputies found Michael Bagwell, 52, of Richmond, dead in the intersection, according to sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee. Bagwell’s vehicle had evidently been stolen.

Deputies then linked Jorge Ortega Campos, 38, from the Richmond area, to the killing and carjacking, Lee said. Authorities haven’t said why they believe Campos is the suspect, and Lee didn’t return a call asking for more information.

After deputies identified Campos as the suspect, they didn’t have to look hard for him. He had already been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on unrelated charges.

A bystander in Concord had spotted Campos acting suspiciously on Mountbatten Court and so the bystander detained Campos until police arrived, according to Lee.

Campos was charged with drug possession and violating his parole. He was later charged with murder and carjacking and is now being held without bail.

Authorities asked anyone with more information about the killing to call (925) 313-2600.

