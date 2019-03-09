OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A BART crew working overnight on the power supply to the transit system headquarters ran into an issue early Saturday that shut down its computers, halting service throughout the Bay Area, officials said

The power failure has impacted BART’s traction power supply system and train control routing system.

There is currently no BART service due to a computer problem. Crews working over night ran into problems that impact 2 systems we need to run trains. Crews are working to troubleshoot. Full details https://t.co/zVAr1gSaZ2

Riders can use our Trip Planner to plan alternative trips. — SFBART (@SFBART) March 9, 2019

“Without both these systems, we are not able to safely dispatch trains for service,” the agency said in a release. “Traction power sends power to the trains and our rotating system is how we program which direction and route the trains should maneuver.”

Officials said multiple crews were trouble shooting the problem to get both systems up and working. However, there was no estimate as to when trains would be running again.

“It’s pretty much hanging on these crews trouble shooting the problem and getting the power supply back up,” BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost told KPIX 5 of a return to service. “Then getting those critical systems back online that we need to safely run the trains…Even if we get the power system back up, we need those routing systems to safely maneuver the trains.”

“There are no track problems where we have to inspect the tracks…It comes down to a computer and power supply problem,” she added.

Trost advised riders to seek other forms of transit and check social media for alerts as to when the system would be back online.

“Bus agencies that serve our stations have granted us mutual aid which means our riders don’t have to pay,” the agency said on Twitter.