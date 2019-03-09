Cedrick Hardman, new Niners defensive end pictured Jan. 27, 1970, after he was selected by the the 49ers in the draft. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Cedrick Hardman, a star defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1970s who went on to win a Super Bowl ring with the Oakland Raiders, died Friday night at age 70, the 49ers announced.

Hardman anchored the 49ers’ “Gold Rush” defensive line during his 10 seasons (1970-79) with the 49ers, appearing in 139 games. He moved across the bay to the Raiders in 1980, where played on that season’s Super Bowl championship team. He also played for the Raiders in 1981 and was a player/coach for the Oakland Invaders of the United States Football League in 1983.

As a 49er, Hardman was a two-time All Pro (1971 and ’75) and Pro Bowl (1972 and ’76) selection.

Hardman also enjoyed an acting career, appearing in the movies “The Candidate” (1972), “Stir Crazy” (1980) and “House Party” (1990), along with the television series “The Fall Guy” and “Police Woman.”

The team did not disclose a cause of death.

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers:

“We are truly saddened by the loss of one of the all-time great 49ers, Cedrick Hardman. During his 10-year career in red and gold, he anchored the vaunted “Gold Rush” defensive line with a non-stop motor that put fear in the minds of opposing quarterbacks. As a football player, Cedrick’s accomplishments were many. As a man, his impact on the lives of others was just as impressive. Our condolences and prayers go out to the Hardman family and all who are mourning the passing of Cedrick.”

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed