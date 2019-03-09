SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman believed to be in her 60s was being taken to a hospital Saturday night after she drove her SUV about a half-mile in the westbound lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, the California Highway Patrol said.

First reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday, when the CHP was told of a wrong-way driver in a tan SUV had gotten onto the upper deck of the Bay Bridge from the Harrison Street.

CHP Officer Bert Diaz said the woman drove less than a mile total before pulling over to the shoulder of the westbound lanes. Her SUV did not strike any other vehicles, though the two right westbound lanes were closed as the woman and her SUV were taken away, Diaz said.

The woman, Diaz said, “may have had a medical emergency,” and was being taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for evaluation.