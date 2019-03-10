  • KPIX 5On Air

BRIDGEPORT (AP) — California authorities say avalanche debris has been spotted during a search for a missing Marine who failed to return from a backcountry skiing trip through the Sierra Nevada.

Matthew Kraft

First Lt. Matthew Kraft began trekking the rugged Sierra High Route on Feb. 23 and was scheduled to complete it Monday or Tuesday near Bridgeport, northeast of Yosemite National Park.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s office says the search on Sunday will primarily be air-based because of the risk of avalanches on the ground.

Crews from multiple agencies are searching a 400-square-mile area. On Friday they found a Jeep that Kraft parked at the start of his trip about 130 miles south of Bridgeport.

A series of winter storms have dumped record amounts of snow in the Sierra.

