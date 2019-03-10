LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — A man died after being fatally shot during an attempted robbery in an off-campus area near the University of Southern California, the university announced on Sunday.

The victim was Victor McElhaney, a USC Thornton music student and the son of Oakland city councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was a single-victim shooting at the corner of Maple Ave. and Adams Blvd. in Los Angeles at around 12 a.m. Sunday morning.

.@USC Thorton student Victor McElhaney died early Sunday morning after a failed robbery attempt in an off-campus area of Los Angeles, according to an email Interim President @Dr_Wanda_Austin sent to the USC community. — USC Annenberg Media (@AnnenbergMedia) March 10, 2019

Police said “three to four” male suspects approached McElhaney during the robbery and one shot him. The group fled the scene in a vehicle and no suspects were taken into custody.

After police received the call at 12:24 a.m., fire officials responded to the scene and found McElhaney in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital, but passed away at around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The area was outside of the area of the patrol area of the USC campus police, according to Assistant Chief David Carlisle.

Lynette McElhaney, who represents Oakland District 3, confirmed Sunday evening that Victor was her son. She was a strong proponent of the movement to make “Love Life” the motto of Oakland in honor of those lost to gun violence.